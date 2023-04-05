DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Shaina Rose Trail.

A Davidson County spokesperson says Trail has the “potential to be in danger.”

She was last seen at her home in Thomasville on March 29, 2023.

She is described as white, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel or green eyes.

She was wearing a white hoodie and a white t-shirt with milk cartons on it, ripped jeans with the knee out, Spiderman high-top tennis shoes and pink glasses.

FBI, Davidson County deputies search for missing Thomasville teen

A surveillance camera captured images of a vehicle near her home at the time she disappeared.

It is believed to be a 2020 to 2023 octane blue Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Trail should contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip online here.