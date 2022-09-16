FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four years after the loss of his son to substance and drug abuse, Mike Pont has turned his son’s story of addiction into that of a warning and sign of hope to save the lives of hundreds of addicts across the Piedmont-Triad.

“I don’t want my son’s death to be the last chapter of his story,” Pont said when he sat down to discuss an upcoming addiction recovery event in Forsyth County.

Pont, himself, lived in Boulder, Colorado with his son Jasper, and the rest of their family.

Addiction ran deep within the Pont family, with Mike’s father suffering from alcohol abuse, which created the space for Mike’s long-term addiction to alcohol.

“It was hard to go to a family reunion and not find someone who wasn’t drinking,” he said.

His son Jasper’s journey through addiction took a different path.

He is described as a person who has a lot of heart and a lot of personality. Mike said his son, “was an amazing kid. He was full of life, full of heart. Just really over the top with his personality.”

One of the biggest components of that big personality was his son’s ability to make people feel included even in their darkest days.

After his senior year of high school, the peace that his son found in his outdoor adventures, and conversations with people, began to erode away with his addiction to opioids, alcohol, meth, and heroin.

In 2019, a few weeks into the new year, Jasper passed away. Mike said, of the last conversations he had with his son, “I got text messages right around New Years in 2019 apologizing for being an addict. I just told him I loved him, and I was there for him. Three weeks later he was gone.”

Later that year, Mike, who at the time was also on his own journey to get sober, attended the inaugural Never Walk Alone event in Forsyth County.

He said the event took the battle people had endured in the dark and created a public space for discussions and support.

Mike explained, “People are dying on your streets, in your neighborhood, in your grocery store, in your law office. This is not just one thing. It is not this sequestered thing anymore.”

The pandemic, however, caused the county to cancel future events and forced addiction recovery groups to delay or cancel meetings.

People began to relapse.

“Substance abuse and alcohol-related deaths were on the decline in 2018. Then when COVID hit, boom, they just shot through the roof,” Mike explained. “The body’s not used to the amount of drugs going into their bodies anymore. Overdose is more common in those cases. I lost a couple of guys this past month that were in recovery here.”

A mental health index report in 2021 found alcohol abuse increased in 33 percent of adults, and drug usage increased for 29 percent of users.

Forsyth County deputies reported 12 overdose deaths in 2019, 19 in 2020, and expect to have a final tally of 26 for 2021.



While deputies have not said, locally, those overdoses were caused by the pandemic, they did say there was a large uptick.

This is why Forsyth County leaders have pushed hard to host the second ever Never Walk Alone event on Saturday.

It will be held on September 17th from 2 pm to 5 pm at Corpening Plaza in Winston Salem. I have provided one release in English and one in Spanish. This is the result of a collaboration between the Forsyth County Government, the City of Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and a multitude of community partners! There will be over 30 vendors on site to educate the community about substance use disorders and the many resources offered in our community, as well as live performers and local food trucks.

Mike said, he hopes having conversations about addictions in a public settle will encourage people to take the first step in their recovery.

“This is not in the shadows. This is here, this is public. We can provide the help.”