STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Stokes County father created a scholarship to encourage children not to be bullies.

He says his daughter was a bright light in a Stokes County Community who was taken away too soon.

In early September, Kalie Fagg, an eighth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, committed suicide three days into the new school year.

We spoke with her father Jimmy Fagg who says his daughter was being teased at school. He says he wishes he had done more to help her.

“We just wish she would’ve talked to us because if I’d have known she was hurting as bad as she was that day, I would have never let her out of my sight,” Jimmy said.

Two weeks later, as Kallie’s family continues to mourn her loss, they’re hoping to honor her memory with a scholarship.

Kailee’s aunt Christi Holder says it’ll be called “Kailee Fagg Heart of Gold Scholarship,” and it’ll be used to help less fortunate students in Stokes County.

“I don’t think they have the opportunities that kids in other schools get. A lot of times it’s the same kids that get the same scholarships over and over. The same kid that will get five scholarships. We just want to give it to somebody who is kind. Who is not a bully,” Holder said.

On Saturday, Bones Out BBQ will host a fundraiser by selling $12 plates. All the proceeds will go towards Kallie’s scholarship fund.

“That’s what we want to do: Honor her memory by doing it for a kid that was like her,” Holder said.

As the community honors Kallie’s life, Holder hopes parents have conversations with their children about bullying to prevent Stokes County from mourning the loss of another child.

“Tell them what bullying is. A mean prank is still bullying. Calling somebody a name is still bullying. Social media is out of hand. It’s still bullying. Sometimes it doesn’t happen at school. It happens at home. These kids don’t get a break from it,” Holder said.

Saturday’s scholarship fundraiser will take place at 508 Main St. in Danbury at 4 p.m.

Holder tells us Kallie’s family will form a scholarship committee on Monday to help select eligible students.