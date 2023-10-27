SOPHIA, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with a misdemeanor after his child accidentally shot themselves with a pistol, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 13, deputies got a report of an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old that took place on Beckerdite Road in Sophia.

When deputies arrived, the Guil-Rand Fire Department was already at the scene and administering aid to the child.

Investigators say that two adults and two children were walking on property they had recently purchased just before the shooting occurred. The group had just entered back into the truck and driven for around 10 yards before they heard a loud bang.

The cause of that bang was the two-year-old accidentally pulling the trigger of a pistol that was stored inside the truck.

The child’s father, Chase William Lee, rendered first aid and drove from the back of the property to the roadway so that first responders could locate them easily.

The child suffered a “superficial wound to the leg” and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, Lee was issued a criminal summons for giving a weapon to a minor due to storing/leaving a firearm in the condition that it could be accessed and discharged by a minor.

Lee will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Nov. 20.