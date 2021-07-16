Father, caretaker plead guilty, sentenced after locking malnourished 5-year-old in closet in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were sentenced after pleading guilty in a 2017 case of child abuse on Friday.

According to the Assistant District Attorney, Adam Byrd was sentenced to 16.5-20 years, and Crystal Carnahan was sentenced to 14-17 years. Both had pleaded guilty to two counts each of intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury

Byrd and Carnahan were arrested after officers performing a welfare check found Byrd’s then 5-year-old daughter malnourished and locked underneath a staircase in September 2017, after receiving reports that the child was being abused.

Officers went to the home in an effort to locate the little girl. Upon arrival, they found no vehicles in the driveway and it appeared no one was there.

Officers knocked on the door and received no response, so they began calling the child’s name. Once they began yelling, they received a response.

They first asked the child if she was OK and the girl replied with “no.” Officers then asked if she needed help and she replied, “yes.”

Officers found the child locked in a two-foot by four-foot closet under a stairway. She was extremely malnourished and had burns, scratches, and bruises all over her body.

