RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash snarled traffic in Randolph County early Wednesday morning.

According to State Highway Patrol, just after 6 a.m. around the Finch Farm Road exit on I-85 northbound, a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle collided.

Troopers confirm this was a fatal wreck. The congestion in the area as officials work to clear the scene has created multiple other crashes. There’s one lane of northbound I-85 open.