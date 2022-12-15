RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on Stanton Road. While they were there, deputies got a call about an assault on Thayer Road involving the same man and a different victim.

They found the victim as well as the suspect, Joshua Lee Hicks, who had been stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found out that Hicks had an active Domestic Violence Protective Order against him and was not supposed to be on the Thayer Road property. They say that he forcibly entered the home and assaulted the victim. A juvenile was also in the home and was holding a knife. Deputies say that Hicks attacked the juvenile and was stabbed in the struggle.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office determined that Hicks’ death was an act of self-defense and no one will be charged.

The sheriff’s office also expressed that anyone living through domestic violence can reach out for help and that there are resources in Randolph County available. If you are in fear for your life, please call 911, otherwise, you can reach out to the Randolph County Family Crisis Center.

The Asheboro Advocacy Center is located on 624-A S. Fayetteville Street or you can call them at (336) 626-5040. If you’re in a crisis you can call (336) 629-4159.

The Archdale/Trinity Advocacy Center is at 11213 N. Main Street in Archdale. You can call them at (336) 781-0021 and you can text their crisis line at (336) 434-5579.