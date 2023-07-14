THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County family has been waiting almost two years for someone to come forward with information on the driver who hit and killed 61-year-old Robert Kersey and took off.

State Highway Patrol troopers said they have exhausted all leads in the December 2021 case on Business 85 north of Albertson Road in Thomasville.

Kersey’s aunt feels the pain of the loss every day. Pat Nance and her nephew, who she calls Bobby, grew up together. They are eight years apart.

Nance remembers the call on December 16, 2021, saying Kersey had been hit and killed. She never imagined almost two years later she wouldn’t know who was responsible.

“I want to think that we will find out one day what happened but at times I’m almost afraid we may never know exactly what happened and that makes it even harder,” said Nance.

Nance’s house is filled with pictures of her nephew.

“I’ll just tell you I really miss him,” she said. “We used to go to the grocery store together and I’ll see different things he always liked. His favorite was yogurt. Anytime I get yogurt I think of him and tears come to my eyes.”

The photos are an everyday reminder of what she’s lost.

“It’s kind of haunting in a way because we can’t get any closure,” said Nance. “We don’t know exactly what happened.”

Nance said Kersey was headed to Sheetz at about 6:20 in the morning on December 16, 2021, when a vehicle struck him as he walked on the side of Business 85 near the Old Thomasville Road exit.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol report states troopers believe multiple vehicles hit Bobby after the initial impact.

“I don’t know how you could live with yourself,” said Nance. “I know I couldn’t.”

For the past 19 months, troopers have followed every piece of information and lead with no luck. They said many hit-and-runs go unsolved because there’s little evidence and no one comes forward with substantial information, like in Kersey’s case.

“They said there was no remnants of any vehicles,” said Cheryl Hall, Kersey’s cousin.

That’s why this family is pleading for any witnesses to share what they know.

“We’re going to always love him and miss him but at least we would know what happened,” said Nance. “That not knowing, that’s just really hurtful.”

Troopers said any details could help no matter how small. They’re hoping someone was in the area, watched what happened and will now see this and come forward. If you know anything, call the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.