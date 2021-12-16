Fatal crash shuts down northbound Business 85 in Davidson County at Old Thomasville Road exit

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Business 85.

This is in Davidson County. The incident occurred near the Old Thomasville Road exit, north of NC 68. Traffic is being diverted onto NC 68.

Officials confirm this was a fatal hit-and-run incident. Thomasville police officers say a call about the crash came in just before 6:30 a.m. this morning.

This is the third deadly crash on Business 85 in four months and the second hit-and-run. In October a woman was killed when she got out of the car during an argument and in September a 50 year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

Business 85 will remain closed for several hours. Drivers will need to find another route.

We will have more details on-air and online as they become available.