Fatal crash shuts down multiple lanes of I-40 in Mebane, troopers say

Piedmont Triad News

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — State Patrol are on the scene of a fatal crash Tuesday.

Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the highway patrol responded to the report of a crash on I-40/I/08 northbound near Buckhorn Road in Orange County.

According to highway patrol, the crash involved two vehicles and a “commercial motor vehicle.” As of 11:45 a.m. troopers are still on the scene of the crash.

One person has died.

Two northbound lanes of I-40/85 near the Buckhorn Road Exit are currently closed. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes to avoid delays, because the lanes will remain closed for the duration of the investigation.

