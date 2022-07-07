ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fatal crash on NC-87 in Alamance County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the Department of Transportation (NCODT).

NCSHP say they got a report of a two-vehicle crash on NC-87 at 2:58 p.m. One person was killed as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred on NC-87 near the intersection of Hillview Farm Road. The road is closed in both directions and NCDOT expects it to remain closed until around 7:22 p.m.

Area of the crash (OpenStreetMap®)

There are no details available on how the crash occurred at this time.

UPDATE: The road is cleared as of 6:38 p.m.