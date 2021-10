SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 77 southbound in Surry County near Elkin and Jonesville is closed after a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time near exit 85.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story.