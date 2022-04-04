DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County family is worried after a bullet went through their window and into their kitchen wall.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has gotten several calls about bullets damaging homes for weeks.

Deputies responded to a home on Byerly Road to investigate a bullet hole on Saturday.

“It’s a little unnerving to know that could happen to pretty much anyone,” said Noah Everhart, who lives at the home. “They could’ve caused a lot of damage, probably a casket at worst.”

Everhart felt uneasy after finding the bullet hole in one of his windows.

“There’s kids all around, running around the neighborhood,” he said. “It’s kind of stupid that somebody can’t pay attention.”

Everhart, his wife and two-year-old son were not home when it happened.

“We noticed that the curtains were messed up,” Everhart said.

When he took a closer look, he realized it was a bullet hole.

“There was the shattered glass,” he said. “That’s when I was like, ‘wow, somebody shot our house.'”

The bullet pierced the glass, windowpane and blinds and went straight into the kitchen wall.

“Our stove’s like right there where the hole goes through,” Everhart said. “Imagine if I was standing there cooking and get hit by a bullet.”

Davidson County deputies believe people doing target practice may be causing the damage.

Everhart wants people to be more cautious.

“I can’t really up and leave,” he said. “I kind of want people to know, ‘hey, if you’re going to shoot, do it the right way. Do it safely.'”

No injuries were reported in the shootings.