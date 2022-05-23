BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family in Browns Summit woke up just in time to make it out of their burning home Monday morning.

A mother, father and their two children woke up to their doorbell ringing over and over again and realized that their home was on fire.

Family woken by ringing doorbell in time to escape Browns Summit housefire

EMS and fire crews got called to the house on Claire-Mont Drive in Browns Summit just before 4 a.m. Monday. Multiple crews responded and have begun working on investigating the cause of the fire.

The family said it appears that the fire may have started near the back of the house near the kitchen and then spread into the majority of the home just after they got out of the home.

Neighbors are thankful that the family got out of the home, but no one knows who rang the doorbell to wake the family up.

The mother who lived in the home said they believe it could have been a guardian angel…or a neighbor. Whoever did it, the family wanted to express their gratitude.