Family remembers woman 3 years after tragic accident in Thomasville

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is remembering their daughter three years after she was killed in Thomasville.

Britney White was one of two good Samaritans killed while helping a stranded driver on the side of U.S. 29 near East Cooksey Drive in August 2018.

While the two were helping, another car hit and killed them both.

“Whether you think about it, it just happens, it can even happen without you even being aware of it, but it’s like all of a sudden, you just have these feelings or something, a certain attitude something will happen subconsciously but, it happens every year around this time,” said Rhonda McBride, White’s mother.

Three years later, the family is focused on God and the positives that White had with the family.

“Somebody that young was taken, but I look at the impact what she did on this earth towards people’s lives,” said Michael McBride, White’s stepfather.

White’s mother said she and the family have no ill will towards the person responsible for her death.

Shauna Green, the owner of Anointed Cutz Barbershop in High Point, said the family, along with the community, has been a great support system to keep White’s son Ronald on the right path in school and life.

Ronald, now 12, said he still shares the memories of his mother with his best friend Heidi, the only person he trusts.

The district attorney’s office did not charge the driver.