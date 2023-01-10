DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bereaved family has released a statement following the loss of their loved ones in a Piedmont Triad crash.

On Friday night, Brittany Virginia Carter, 38, of Lexington, was headed home with her two sons Ayden and Lincoln Palmer, driving between Denton and Thomasville, when a car coming the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit them head-on.

All three died at the scene.

Dennis Palmer, the father of Ayden and Lincoln, released this statement on behalf of their family:

Brittany and the boys were my entire world. I’m a broken man today knowing that I’ve lost their joy and laughter forever. The only thing holding me together right now is the support from my family, friends, coworkers and community. I am so incredibly overwhelmed by your prayers, cards, kindness, and most generous offers of support. Without them, the grief would be unbearable. My family and I love the community and feel your arms wrapped around us.

Lincoln was my little man who was larger than life in his seven years. He never met a stranger, and would often be seen high fiving everyone and anyone that he walked past. I’m going to miss him teasing me and comparing me to all of his favorites – from Godzilla, Superman and most recently Gordon Ramsey. He most enjoyed learning and growing his skills in his first grade classes, martial arts, baseball, football and basketball. He wanted it all. Lincoln had the biggest heart and he shined bright when around his special friends. My favorite time was when he would curl up on my lap and we would laugh together.

Ayden taught me so much in his twelve years. He was a beautiful soul and quiet leader. He had a quick wit, masterfully using comedy to either diffuse the situation or stoke the fire. He loved the camaraderie and fellowship of the sports teams he joined, including baseball, football, and basketball. He was learning the skills, and would do anything it took to grow. He knew he was part of something bigger than himself. His journey in Tae Kwan Do helped to shape him as he gained his confidence and was inspired to teach. The world was a better place with him in it.

Brittany was most definitely my better half and is the reason I became the man I am. Our lives revolved around our sons. Everything we did is because she made it happen. She took great pride in providing Ayden and Lincoln a life full of opportunities, from learning and adventures. She never missed their events and loved to be part of the community. Her friendship circle grew at every turn. Her friends describe her as a gypsy soul. She was on a quest during her 38 years to share her passion from art, cosmetology, graphic design, and so much more. She lived life on her terms and had a special enthusiasm for life.

My world will not ever be the same without Brittany, Ayden and Lincoln. And I know that is also true for our families and friends too. From our parents Dawn, Tommy, Mike and Eva to our siblings Wes and Ashley, Ashlyn and Thomas, and Tammy – you loved our family deeply, inspired, guarded, carried and gave us space. You made our family bond so strong.

This week, our family will celebrate how they lived instead of mourning how they died. I ask the media to please respect our privacy while we say goodbye. In time I will turn my focus to advocate for the critical need for safety on our roads. I want change to happen so it prevents another family from experiencing the same bottomless grief that we do.

Dennis Palmer