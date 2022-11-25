REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family is hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for Mark Ramey after he and his children were involved in a car crash on Monday afternoon in Reidsville.

Mark Ramey and his two children, 8-year-old Mia and 9-year-old Mark Wayne, were driving from school northbound on Freeway Drive when a Dodge Ram driving southbound jumped a center median and slammed into Mark’s Lincoln Mark LT.

“We are so thankful God really spared their lives. His hand was all over this accident,” said Diane Ramey Sawyer, Mark’s first cousin.

That impact sent Mark and his kids to the hospital. Mia, who has autism, was sitting behind mark and had to get stitches from the impact. Both kids are home now.

“We’re just heartbroken over the pain and suffering that he’s going through but just so thankful that Amanda has her husband, that those kids have their daddy, and he’s alive,” Sawyer said.

Mark was rushed to the Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and has undergone several surgeries to the hip, humerus bone and forearm. Right now, he can’t breathe on his own and has to get a tracheostomy.

“I don’t even know all the bones. There are multiple…facial fractures and broken bones in his cheekbones and behind his eyes and his nose, and he is intubated,” Sawyer said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 34-year-old Patrick Gibbs Jr., died at the scene.

Sawyer said doctors are hoping Mark will be strong enough to leave the hospital in mid-December just in time for Christmas.

His wife Amanda has been by his side since the crash. She is an elementary school teacher, and fellow state employees and educators have been donating paid time off for her to be able to be with her family during the surgeries and recovery time.

The Ramey family tells FOX8 they thank the community for their prayers and warm support through their difficult time.

They have set up a GoFundMe for the family to help with medical expenses and are hoping more educators and state employees help with donations of their PTO time so Amanda can focus on her husband and family.