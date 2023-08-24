REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of a deceased man is increasing the cash reward for information on his murder, according to the Reidsville Police Department.

At around 11:20 p.m. on June 22, officers came to the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after getting a report of someone being shot.

200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

At the scene, police found Henry Hayes II, 38, dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Initially, The Reidsville Police Department offered a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an offender in Hayes’ murder.

On July 12, police announced that Hayes’ family is offering an additional $4,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction, bringing the total reward up to $6,000.

Hayes’ family once again increased their offer by an additional $4,000 on Thursday, according to police. The total reward is now $10,000.

Anyone with information should contact Sergeant Lingle at (336) 347-2338.