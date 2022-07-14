HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police say three people have been identified as suspects in an armed robbery at a Waffle House Monday.

They say they have secured arrest warrants for Diamond Walton of Longview, Texas, and Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon of Marshall, Texas.

Officers say the three suspects were part of a family of six who went to the Waffle House on 110 Daniel Boone St. and sat down for a meal before the robbery just before 2 p.m.

After the meal, reports say Lemon took out a handgun and demanded money from the restaurant employees.

He then ran to a nearby gas station, Daniel Boone Shell Service Center at 381 S. Churton St., and parked his car there, according to reports.

(Hillsborough Police Department)

Police say the suspects left in two separate cars, one of which is a burgundy Ford F-150 truck and the other is believed to be a newer model silver Ford Fusion sedan, both with Texas plates.

Both vehicles were seen on I-85 right after the robbery, and the suspects claimed they were heading north to Virginia, according to a release.

Officers believe the suspects to be armed and dangerous.

They tell CBS 17 that the investigation remains active.

(Hillsborough Police Department)

Each of the three suspects are charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and defrauding an innkeeper.

Officers say they have similar outstanding charges from Minden, Louisiana from just a few days prior and additional charges could be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hillsborough Investigator Van St. Pierre by email or phone at 919-296-9533.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by calling 919-296-9555, direct messaging the Hillsborough Police Department through its Facebook page, or use the See it, Say it, Send it app or website.