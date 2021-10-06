Family, friends raise money to help solve unsolved murders in memory of slain Greensboro restaurant owner

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A community gathered to remember a man murdered almost a year ago, seeking closure.

Family and friends came together to hold a charity golf tournament Monday to remember Mark Freedman. Freedman was shot and killed on election night last year as he was leaving his restaurant on Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro.

There is a $23,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, offered in part by Crimestoppers and Mark’s Angel Foundation, an organization named in Freedman’s honor.

Nearly a year after Freedman’s death on Nov. 4, the information on the suspect is limited: medium height and medium build.

So people came together for a golf tournament at Starmount Country Club in hopes that Freedman’s memory can help other families who are grieving similar tragedies.

Doug Frain, one of the founders of Mark’s Angel Foundation says, “We can’t bring Mark back, but if we can help families by finding these people, and get them off the street, I think we’ve done something good, and I think that is a part of the healing process.”

The proceeds from the golf tournament are being given to Crimestoppers of Greensboro to help raise more money to help solve unsolved murders.