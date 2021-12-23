Family displaced after early morning house fire in High Point, officials say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are displaced after a house fire in High Point.

A call came into the High Point Fire Department just after 1:30 a.m. about a fire at a home on Timberwolf Avenue in High Point.

According to fire officials, a passerby noticed the fire and alerted the people inside to it. The family inside was able to get out safely with their pet and no one was injured.

They are still investigating the fire to find out what caused the ignition, but they believe it originated in a trash bin behind the home.

House fire on Timberwolf Ave

The flames went up the side of the house into an attic and a bonus room. Fire officials call the damage substantial but don’t have a firm dollar estimate yet.

The three people who live in the house are staying with family.

High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir wanted to use this opportunity to remind people of sensible safety practices in order to prevent house fires, especially in the winter months. He wants to remind people to check and test their smoke alarms monthly.

He also cautioned not to use extension cords to power space heaters and make sure to give ample clear space around any secondary heating device.