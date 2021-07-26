Families host stop the violence memorial in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people gathered over the weekend for a stop the violence memorial event in Greensboro.

The mayor, city leaders and members of the police department joined the families who organized the event.

“We just want to do something about it. We want to stop it. It’s hard to do, but we want to stop it,” said Kendrick Gilbert Sr., who lost his son to gun violence. “When you take a negative and turn it into a positive, it’s good. We want change.”

The families who hosted the event say they will continue holding events like this until something changes.

They also want anyone with any information about the murders of Kendrick Gilbert Jr. and Christopher Parson to come forward so they can get the closure they need.