Families find baggies of meth at popular Davidson County swimming spot

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told FOX8 meth was discovered at the Buddle Creek Swimming Area on Wednesday evening.

Kenneth Jarrett says he and his family were combing the area for trash when he spotted an open, clear baggie with crystals and powder inside.

“The water is 14 feet away,” he said, pointing to the ground where the meth was found. “These kids were swimming feet away from these drugs.”

Another woman said her three-year-old nearly grabbed another bag under the life jacket stand on the bank.

“Imagine a child picking up one piece of that and putting it in his mouth. There’s a good chance that child would not have survived it,” Jarrett said.

A spokesperson for the DCSO said deputies were called to the area about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Jarrett says the investigator was cautious and wore several pairs of gloves before picking up the bag.

“He said ‘I have Narcan in my vehicle. If I go to do this, and I fall out, administer this on me,” Jarrett explained.

Jarrett already carries the overdose reversal drug, and said he’s hopeful he never has to has to use it on someone in distress. After finding the baggie, he worries he may have to sometime soon.

“I don’t know what we can do to make this better…we could put cameras up, but I don’t know what will actually fix this problem,” he said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said they do not have any suspects at this time. Investigators will destroy the drugs.

Jarrett shared this message to whoever put children’s lives in danger:

“Get some help. There’s plenty of help out there, all you have to do is ask. Get some help.”