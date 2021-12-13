Families escape apartment fire in Walkertown: ‘Material things can be replaced, but you and your family can’t’

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Everyone is OK after a large apartment fire over the weekend at a Walkertown apartment complex.

Sixty firefighters were called to building 3630 on Martins Trail Circle for a large fire.

Fifteen people were displaced. One of those people is Natiffiya Suber. Her unit didn’t catch on fire, but smoke poured in.

“I opened the door and I looked around the corner and there was a guy standing there and he was like, ‘get out, get out, the building is on fire,'” Suber said.

She and dozens of other people who live in the complex watched helplessly hoping the flames didn’t spread.

Walkertown Fire Chief Ross Flynt tells FOX8 the fire did around $300,000 worth of damage.

Smoke and water damaged most of the items in Suber’s apartment. She went back on Monday to move some furniture and other clothes that were boxed up.

“It’s kind of overwhelming to know that I worked so hard to get there for me and my babies, it hurts, it’s heartbreaking,” Suber said.

Suber has three children. She tells FOX8 all the Christmas presents she bought for her children weren’t touched by the smoke or water.

“Material things can be replaced, but you and your family can’t,” Suber said.

The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced. Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.