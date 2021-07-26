Families concerned about state of Randleman cemetery

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A cemetery is supposed to be a place of peace and reflection. But some families say their loved ones are being forgotten.

At times, the grass at Country Holiness Cemetery in Randleman is high and, on Monday, a broken tree limb covered some headstones. Tara Baker was at the cemetery visiting her daughter and several family members.

“My uncle, my grandma and grandpa and my great-grandma and her whole family,” Baker said.

Thanks to Baker and her brother, the grass around her family plot is well kept.

“We try to mow about every other weekend, but he is out of town. Maybe this weekend, we will do it,” Baker said.

Other sites at Country Holiness don’t look as nice. They are overgrown, and headstones are covered by weeds. The appearance is a concern, but Baker said there is an easy fix.

“It’s in your paperwork. Whenever you sign it, it tells you where your plot is at. It tells you you are responsible for the upkeep of your plots,” Baker said.

So Baker and her family will continue to maintain what they own.

In fact, Baker reached out to a family friend, so the grass around her family plot could be trimmed. Even the broken limb covering the headstones was removed.

Records show the dissolved Country Holiness Church was the last owners of Country Holiness Cemetery.

Since the church was the last owner, the cemetery is not regulated by the North Carolina Cemetery Commission.