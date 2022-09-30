THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Fallen trees are causing problems on Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to cause storms in the Piedmont Triad.

A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home.

The people who live in the home were not injured.

Fallen trees are also causing damage in Greensboro.

Power outages have been reported after trees fell on power lines. More than 90,000 in North Carolina are without power.

In the Triangle, over 25,000 outages have been reported. About 9,000 Duke Energy customers in the Triad don’t have power.

Crews are assessing the damage, but restoration may take an extended amount of time due to the wind and rain.

Fallen trees cause power outages in Greensboro (WGHP)

Fallen trees cause power outages in Greensboro (WGHP)

Tree falls on Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road (WGHP)

Fallen trees cause power outages in Greensboro (WGHP)

A tree fell on a home on Regents Park Lane in northwest Greensboro.

No injuries have been reported.