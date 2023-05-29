JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Many community members came together in cities and towns across the Piedmont Triad to honor those who sacrificed their lives.

A Memorial Day Ceremony was held in Jamestown where people paid their respects not only to the fallen but to the families left behind.

“We honor all of those who gave it all,” said Gerald Peak, the Jamestown Veterans Committee event chairman.

Dozens of people gathered at Veterans’ Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park for a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at 11 a.m. to remember those who lost their lives.

“We think about the families who lost their loved ones, and they continue to make a contribution to America living their lives all without their loved ones who served,” said Ed Stafford, an attendee.

American flags lined the park surrounding the memorial wall.

“Our memorial has people from the revolution through Afghanistan. So we have representative bricks in the ground for all of those people who have served, one way or another, our nation,” Peak said.

The Ragsdale Jr. ROTC raised the flag to half-staff, Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montogomery read a proclamation, a speaker offered a prayer and spoke to the importance of Memorial Day and a wreath was laid at the memorial wall.

One Army guard veteran served during the Vietnam War in a reserve unit as a combat medic, and he says the ceremony was heartfelt and moving.

“I was reminded then working around an Army hospital that received troops from Vietnam … the sacrifice that these people made, and we worked in a burn unit … it’s a real honor to be able to still remember these guys,” said Tom Ratledge, a veteran.

Despite the dismal weather, community members turned out to give their thanks to those who sacrificed so much.

“We’re very blessed to be in a small community like this where so many little things like this just help to improve relationships with one another … we stand together through thick and thin,” said Denise Stafford, an attendee.