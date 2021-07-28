Face masks to be required inside all Guilford County-owned buildings

Piedmont Triad News

Face mask (Stock photo/Getty)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chair Skip Alston said Wednesday that face masks will be required inside all county-owned buildings regardless of people’s vaccination status.

The requirement goes into effect on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. with “substantial and high” coronavirus transmission.

Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC’s website has a map that shows counties with substantial and high transmission.

