GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro will begin requiring face coverings at outdoor events.

The university tweeted that face coverings will be required at outdoor events beginning with the UNCG men’s soccer game against Campbell on Thursday.

Face coverings are already required inside all UNCG facilities.

For the week of Aug. 22-29, 12 students and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the UNCG COVID-19 Case Dashboard.