Explosion near Speedy’s BBQ in Lexington caught on video

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An explosion was caught on video in Lexington.

On Monday, Speedy’s BBQ Manager Jay Johnson said that, in a matter of 20 minutes, a car caught on fire and exploded near the restaurant on Winston Road.

He said he was on the phone with 911 when the car exploded.

Lucas Bivens, an employee of Speedy’s, shared a short video including the moment that the car exploded. The video begins with footage of a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Then, the car erupts with a boom before the camera shifts away.

The manager put out the fire spreading to another nearby vehicle, owned by a couple inside the restaurant.

FOX8 is working to gather more information about the explosion.