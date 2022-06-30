(WGHP) — This year, travel experts predict a record-setting travel holiday as 42 million people will hit the road to celebrate the Fourth of July.

AAA said 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, a 3.7% increase from 2021.

“That’s the…highest number we’ve ever seen. That’s higher than pre-pandemic as far as road travel is concerned,” said Tiffany Wright, director of public affairs for AAA, N.C.

Wright said inflation, the recent uptick in flight delays and cancellations on airlines could be contributing factors to the increase.

“We predict that we’re going to see the largest volume of motorists that we’ve ever seen for this holiday since we’ve been forecasting in 2001,” Wright said.

With a lot of people driving on the road, Wright said it’s vital to mentally prepare for a little congestion. If you are able to leave early, do so.

“There really isn’t a sweet spot. The one thing we know for sure is…congestion on the road is going to be the actual holiday,” Wright said.

Here are worst and best times to travel (Source: INRIX):

Thursday: 2-8 p.m./before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday: 12-9 p.m./before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

Saturday: 2-4 p.m./before 12 p.m. and after 7 p.m.

Sunday: Low congestion expected all day

Monday: Low congestion expected all day

Wright said to pack your car ahead of time and to fill up the tank the night before to avoid wasting any time.

With gas prices hitting the national average of $4.85, Wright said 1.2 million North Carolinians aren’t letting the prices stop them from traveling by road.

Each year, AAA rescues 15,000-20,000 drivers during the holiday season from empty gas tanks and flat tires.

Wright said before hitting the road, make sure your car is ready with inflated tires and oil changes.