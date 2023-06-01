DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons estimated the suspect in Thursday’s deputy-involved shooting fired about 200 rounds at law enforcement, leaving them with tens of thousands of dollars worth of damaged equipment.

The equipment protected almost all the deputies on the scene. Sheriffs from across the region sent resources to Davidson County throughout the night. While deputies were unharmed, a lot of needed equipment can’t be used.

Sheriff Simmons estimated 28 bullets hit Davidson County’s Bear Cat. There are bullet holes in the front windshield. It was one of three armored vehicles that are now out of commission.

“We will replace it … hopefully, it will be as cheap for the taxpayers as we possibly get out,” Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt said.

Randolph County’s Bear Cat was hit nine times. A bulletproof window got shattered.

“We’ve got two lights to repair on it,” Seabolt said. “We’ve got a hood that a bullet went through and struck a wiring harness. We’ve also got maybe possible radiator damage.”

Sheriff Seabolt said the gunman shot at everything, including drones.

“Emergency services had their drone, which is worth approximately $18,000,” he said. “He shot that from the sky and also shot down the Davidson County drone. This guy was purposefully trying to destroy everything we had.”

The good news is the equipment did its job to protect first responders.

“We will never ever put our men and women who wear this uniform in harm’s way with a piece of equipment that they desperately need,” Seabolt said.

The sheriff estimates he had about 20 deputies on the scene.

Guilford County sent its Rook armored vehicle and 18 deputies. Some had to be called in. Sheriff Danny Rogers estimates it cost his department about $5,200 between overtime, gas and equipment expenses.

Charlotte Mecklenburg police and Highway Patrol offered their services in the sky using helicopters.

Davidson County, which led the response, had about 30 deputies on the scene.

“I took off down there, and we got there just in time,” Sheriff Simmons said. “We started calling for extra assistance as well. We had a big perimeter.”

Sheriff Seabolt has never seen anything quite like it.

The sheriffs admitted it’s a little frustrating to have their armored vehicles out of service. FOX8 asked what they will do if another situation like this happens again and all of their equipment is in the shop.

They aren’t worried. They say they’ll call in their partnering agencies to get help just like they’ve offered in the past.