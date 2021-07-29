Eviction moratorium ends on Saturday, but what does this mean for those who still need help?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — President Joe Biden will let the eviction moratorium expire, which means that after Saturday, July 31, landlords can begin to file for evictions.

The moratorium has been in place for the past several months. It has been crucial for families who have struggled financially due to COVID-19.

Cities and counties across the country were given a set amount of federal dollars to help pay landlords on behalf of the tenant.

While that money has trickled in over the past few months, once the money runs out it will be gone for good.

For example, here is a breakdown of the funds Greensboro has received since March:

City launched their program March 24, 2021 – this work has been done in 4 months

$8,349,277 – Amount spent to date on direct financial assistance for City of Greensboro residents

1,867 – # of households served in the City of Greensboro (equates to 3,898 residents)

$5,723,888 remaining to be spent

After that, tenants who still need financial assistance will have to turn to organizations that rely heavily on donations from individuals in the community.

“The question is: Will there be enough funding for everybody?” said Rev. Myron Wilkins, the president of Greensboro Urban Ministries.

Each week his caseworkers have received roughly 200 calls for help to apply for rental assistance.

Individuals must show proof of COVID having had a direct impact on their finances, and a variety of other paperwork.

He fears that once the moratorium ends, there will be an increase in calls for help.

“If this eviction moratorium really is taken off, and the evictions start to kick up, we’re going to have a crisis in our city,” he said.

A big question on people’s minds is can landlords kick you out of your house immediately after Saturday.

The short answer is no.

Landlords must file paperwork through the county courthouse. They must then present their case to a judge, who will then decide if an eviction is legal. This can take between 45 days to two months.

During this time, individuals can still work with their landlords, or seek rental assistance.