(WGHP) – Calling all stargazers! One of the best meteor showers of the year occurs this month.

The Perseid meteor shower begins in July and lasts through the start of September. However, it peaks annually in mid-August.

The meteors are known for their occasional fireballs which are typically larger and longer-lasting than other meteor showers.

During the peak of the Perseids, Aug. 11 and 12, and under perfect viewing conditions, about 50 to 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Where do I look?

Meteor showers are named for the constellation from which the meteors emanate. From Earth’s perspective, the Perseids come from the direction of constellation Perseus and are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere.

To locate the Perseid meteor shower, look toward the constellation Perseus. The meteors will radiate from the constellation out into the night sky.

Look towards the northeast and approximately 45 degrees above the horizon.

How to limit the full moon factor

While the Perseid meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year, NASA says this year may not be the best for viewing.

A full moon will light up the night sky during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower which could possibly limit the number of meteors seen during one of nature’s best celestial events of the year. The light from a full moon can outshine the meteors making them much harder to spot in the night sky.

According to Robert Lunsford from the American Meteor Society, “The show’s gonna be a bit muted, but still, there’s enough bright meteors that you can still see enough activity by just facing away from the moon.”

If you plan to view the meteor shower, be sure to face away from the moon and distance yourself from light pollution from cities for a chance to spot the bright meteors.

The best time for viewing the meteor shower is the early morning hours, before dawn, because the constellation Perseus will be high in the night sky instead of close to the horizon.

It is also recommended that stargazers watch for at least an hour since meteor showers are known for bursts and lulls of activity.

What’s the cloud forecast for the Piedmont Triad?

In the Piedmont, we won’t only have to look out for the full moon impacting the Perseid meteor shower, we’ll also need to watch the weather and cloud cover closely for Thursday and Friday night.

A cold front will work its way through the Piedmont Thursday, keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast through the evening. However, by the pre-dawn hours Friday morning, skies are expected to be mostly clear providing near-ideal viewing conditions for the meteor shower.

On Friday, we will be behind the front, leaving cooler and less humid air. Skies will remain mostly clear through Saturday morning.

Due to the late-week cold front, the best viewing opportunity in the Piedmont will likely be during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.