‘Everybody is just scared right now’: Community reacts after 15-year-old shot in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville detectives are searching for suspects in a gang-related shooting that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

It happened outside the Big Chair Lofts, a community right in the heart of downtown Thomasville.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer nearby heard gunshots coming from the complex. The officer saw several people running away.

When police got to the scene, they found shell casings and five guns abandoned in the parking lot. Two of those guns were reported as stolen.

They also found a 15-year-old boy inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and is OK.

Officers believe the incident is gang related. Now, people are on edge.

“Everybody is just scared right now,” said Tina Shetley, who has lived at Big Chair Lofts for around three months. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff on TV and don’t think it’s going to happen right outside your front door.”

Issac Norris saw a group of people standing around in the parking lot right next to the playground late Saturday night and said it didn’t feel right.

“I was in my bedroom, and I just heard about nine or 10 shots go off,” Norris said.

Police were back on the scene Monday, walking through wooded areas and the parking lot where the shooting happened.

“It’s scary because if I would have been out here, or anybody, just innocent people could have gotten hit, several cars got hit by bullets,” Shetley said.

Shetley tells FOX8 she and her friends won’t be leaving their apartments late at night until the shooter is arrested.

“I don’t know that that person won’t come back here,” Shetley said. “There may be other people around in here that he’s after.”