HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of veterans who qualify for lesser-known benefits often fail to claim what they rightfully deserve.

To address this issue, local veteran service groups have organized the VA in My Town Event over the next three days. This event aims to provide answers to veterans’ questions and offer assistance in accessing their entitled benefits.

Marine Corps veteran Anthony Bensel expressed his uncertainty about the benefits he may be eligible for.

“I’m new to this process, and I don’t know what I don’t know,” Bensel said.

Bensel, who dedicated six years to the Marine Corps as an anti-tank assaultman, has recently encountered hearing issues, which he believes may be linked to his military service.

“I believe that’s from some of the work I did in the Marine Corps. So it was to attend this event, find out, and if I do have a benefit, get it and use it,” he said.

The VA in My Town Event is also attracting veterans like Bobby Beyers. He’s an Air Force veteran who served for six years. Beyers admits that he was unaware of the benefits available to him until recently.

“You know you never get told these types of things. You don’t even know they exist to be totally honest. So I went many years just dealing with it not knowing anything about a benefit,” Beyers said.

The VA in My Town Event holds particular significance with the recent approval of the PACT Act, which expands benefits for veterans exposed to hazardous materials and toxic substances.

Beyers plans to refile his claim with the Guilford County Veterans Services Office and is hopeful about the opportunities the act can provide.

Robert Shelly, director of Guilford County Veteran Services, expressed appreciation for the event’s impact.

“It’s unbelievable that these men and women who sacrificed themselves, and we have to run through hoops to get them benefits on wordage. Most of the military MOSs that our veterans have were exposed to toxins, so now through the PACT Act, some of those claims are beginning to be presented to the VA for approval,” Shelly said.

The event will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lofts at Congdon Yards at 400 W. English Rd. in High Point.

Click here for more information and registration details.