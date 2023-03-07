MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — A large tank of asphalt is “smoldering” in Madison, according to emergency management.

Rodney Cates with Rockingham County Emergency Management says that a 17,000-gallon tank of asphalt sealant is “smoldering.”

The Town of Madison’s Facebook page says “Fire, Police and Emergency Personnel are currently working a fire at SealMasters on West Decatur Street and are in the process of evacuating the area. We do not have further information at this time and will advise as it becomes available.”

An additional update on Facebook says that “all access within a half mile” is blocked around SealMasters.

The call came in around 6 a.m. but no details have been released.

There will be a briefing at Madison town hall Tuesday morning.