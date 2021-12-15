Estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ to be auctioned off starting Friday

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The estate of Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” is scheduled to be auctioned off starting on Friday.

The auction is scheduled to run from Friday at 8 a.m. until Dec. 30 at noon.

There will be 118 items up for auction.

Lynn died after a brief illness in October at the age of 95.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy.

Lynn’s character on “The Andy Griffith Show” was Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

She was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.

For more information on the auction, click here.