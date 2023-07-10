BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An entrapped driver was rescued in Alamance County after a rollover crash on Monday morning, according to the E.M. Holt Fire Department.

Fire officials responded alongside the Alamance County Rescue Unit and Alamance County Emergency Medical Services to a rollover crash.

Arriving officials found one car on its side with the driver still entrapped.

Emergency personnel were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver had minor injuries.

“Please be careful when driving, things like this can happen to anyone,” firefighters said.