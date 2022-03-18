RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation.

According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts and steroids. Six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

After the search of the Archdale home, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search warrant at a business in Bennett, North Carolina believed to be operated by Donald Lynch.

783.9 grams of Fentanyl and 367 grams of methamphetamine were found. That’s 1.7 pounds of fentanyl and almost a pound of meth.

The DEA says that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. 783.9 grams is equal to 783,900 milligrams, which could become 390,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl.

Donald Robert Lynch was charged by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office with

Felony possession of firearm by felon

Two counts of felony trafficking in heroin

Felony trafficking in methamphetamine

Two counts of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI

Misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Misdemeanor simple possession schedule III

Misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to Randolph County Detention Center and given a $150,000 secured bond plus Electronic House Arrest.

Lynch was charged by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office with

Felony trafficking in heroin

Felony possession schedule I

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I

Felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia

He received an additional $15,000 secured bond.