GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man is accused of assaulting a Randolph County EMS worker as the patient was being transported in an ambulance over the weekend.

EMS workers are on the frontlines of providing care, but there are many dangers that come with the job. The latest data from the CDC shows there were 16,900 injuries among EMS workers in 2020. Violence is the second most common reason behind those injuries.

First responders with Guilford County Emergency Services say they experience these situations more frequently than we would think. It’s why starting as early as EMT school they’re learning about situational awareness and how to deescalate tense situations.

“There’s no way to really to put a number on how often it happens, or you know when it happens, but we try to be ready for whenever it does,” said Russell Eurillo, training supervisor for Guilford County EMS.

It’s something that’s hard to prepare for.

“There’s no real way to plan when it’s going to happen,” he said.

So, when assaults on first responders happen in our area, like the one in Randolph County, Guilford County takes note.

“We try to look at situations that have happened around the country, around our own area and look and try to be proactive about things rather than reactive,” said Eurillo.

Notes from dispatchers help alert first responders to any potential problems, but in some cases, tensions rise unexpectedly.

“There’s a lot of things that can change at the drop of a hat,” said Eurillo. “We have to be able to respond to it quickly so we can be as aware and as prepared as we can be.”

Guilford county EMS’ new employee orientation includes several hours devoted to situational awareness training, as well as active assailant training and for some, crisis intervention training.

“We’ll try to send as many of our employees to as we can, and that’s dealing with everything from substance abuse to mental health and how to deescalate situations like that,” he said.

As far as equipment, each responder has a bulletproof vest, as well as eye protection, masks and gloves.

Employee safety is top priority because if they can’t protect themselves, they can’t provide lifesaving care.

“We ensure our employees pretty routinely that their safety is paramount,” said Eurillo. “If at any point they feel threatened or they feel unsafe, they have every right to take care of themselves and leave see if they need to.”

Responders typically wear their bulletproof vests when responding to violent calls like shootings and stabbings or during protests. But don’t be nervous if you see them wearing the vests other times. They put them on when they’re working large events as well.