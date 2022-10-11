BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two students got into a fight involving a knife at Cummings High School in Burlington, according to a tweet from the school system.

The tweet says that EMS was called to Cummings High on Tuesday after two students were “involved in an altercation.”

The school system says the incident has been turned over to Burlington Police Department and it was an isolated incident, with no threat to any other students.

A representative for the schools said that both students involved were juveniles. The fight happened inside a school building and Alamance-Burlington schools do not have scanners.

Fights have been happening across the Piedmont Triad in recent weeks. Cell phone video shows a school resource officer using pepper spray to break up a fight at Southern Guilford High School’s Friday night football game. Saturday morning, Winston-Salem officers said they responded to a fight involving adults at a youth football game.

A week before that, Forsyth County deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight at a football game at Mount Tabor High School. In early September, a fight broke out at Dudley High School during halftime of a football game.