GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on US 421 near NC 62 in Guilford County.

James Patrick Clement, 38, of Carthage, was going north on US 421 in a 2009 Ford truck.

A 37-year-old Liberty man was parked in the inside travel lane of US 421, facing north, in a 2005 Chevrolet fire vehicle owned by Julian Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The vehicle had its emergency lights activated and was trying to block traffic on US 421 from a previous crash when it was hit from behind by Clement, troopers say.

Clement was not injured during the crash and was charged with failure to reduce speed.

The Liberty man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The weather did not play a role in the crash.

One lane of US 421 was closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 11:54 a.m.