ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon University student is in the hospital after a “serious” crash on Friday but out of the intensive care unit, according to a statement released by Elon Women’s Basketball on Wednesday.

The university says women’s basketball player Ava Leroux has been moved to a regular hospital bed and is “making amazing progress.”

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The full statement is provided below:

Ava has been making amazing progress and has been moved out of ICU and into a regular hospital room! We are so thankful for the love and prayers for the Leroux family during this difficult time. Elon Women’s Basketball