ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon University student is in the hospital after a “serious” crash on Friday, according to a statement released by Elon Women’s Basketball over the weekend.

Women’s basketball player Ava Leroux is in the intensive care unit and making progress, the school says.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The full statement is provided below:

The Elon family sends its love and prayers to Ava Leroux and her family. Ava was in a serious car accident Friday. While she remains in ICU, she continues to make progress.