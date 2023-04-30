MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WGHP) — An Elon University student was killed in a possible hit-and-run crash on Saturday evening, according to Elon University.

Jackson Yelle, of North Eastham, MA, was on a weekend trip in Myrtle Beach with members of the Club Baseball Team at the time of his death, according to Elon.

Elon says that Yelle’s death is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run crash.

Yelle was a junior who was set to graduate with the Class of 2024.

Jon Dooley, the Vice President for Student Life at Elon released the following statement:

“The death of a student is a heartbreaking loss. Please keep Jackson’s family and friends in your thoughts at this challenging time and continue to care for each other in the days and weeks ahead.” Jon Dooley