ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad police department is warning people about a scam that uses them to try and get people to click on a suspicious link.

Elon Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday that they’d been notified by multiple people about a text message circulating. A shared screenshot of the message shows a text that reads “Dear (name redacted,) Elon Police Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now” with a URL included.

They caution people to not click this message, as it is not affiliated with the Elon Police Department in any way.

These types of text message scams are becoming increasingly common. They often send users who click the links to sites that will prompt people to enter personal data or may put malware on users’ phones to steal information.

The FTC has resources for how to report and recognize these spam messages. There are ways to report these messages to your wireless services provider, which is the best way to combat these harmful texts.