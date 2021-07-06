Elon man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Elon man was arrested on Friday and is accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On June 22, 2021 around 5:30 p.m., the ACSO got a call reporting a sexual assault.

During the course of the investigation, it is believed that the victim was sexually assaulted multiple times at a young age by Richard Snipes, 39, of Elon.

Snipes was charged and arrested on Friday for two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.