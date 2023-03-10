ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of uploading child sex abuse materials has been charged.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday an investigation was opened after they received a cyber tip about “child sexual abuse material” that had been uploaded by someone in Elon.

On Thursday, they executed a search warrant at an address that they believed was connected to the upload of the files. After seizing and examining electronics, probable cause was found to charge Robert Edward Drummond.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and received a $20,000 bond.