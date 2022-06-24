BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) –An Elon man is facing multiple charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Thursday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

At 3 a.m., deputies were told that a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported speeding on West Webb Avenue in Burlington. The truck was reportedly heading west towards Elon.

Available deputies began heading to the intersection of N.C. 87 and University Drive. Deputies were then told that an Elon campus officer was trying to stop the suspect vehicle on West Haggard Avenue, but the driver refused to stop.

Two Deputies then went to University Drive and West Haggard Avenue and saw the suspect vehicle speed through the intersection.

Deputies took over the pursuit and tried a PIT maneuver which was unsuccessful.

The driver rammed a sheriff’s office patrol car and continued to flee into Guilford County.

While in Guilford County, the paved portion of the road ended and turned to gravel, so deputies ended the pursuit.

There were no injuries. Both sheriff’s office patrol cars were damaged.

On Friday, deputies continued the investigation of the suspect vehicle.

They learned that Elon campus police had tried to stop a vehicle earlier in the week which matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

As the investigation continued, deputies found the vehicle and the driver on James Toney Drive in Elon.

The suspect, Tyler Manuel Lopez, 26, of Elon, was arrested, and the vehicle was seized.

He was charged with:

one count of felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

one count of Felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

one count of fail to heed light/siren

1 one count of speeding 110 in a 55 MPH zone

one count of reckless driving to endanger person/property

one count of failing to stop at a red light

one count of driving while license revoked

one count of misdemeanor injury to personal property

one count of felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle (Elon Campus Police)

He was given a $50,000 secured bond.